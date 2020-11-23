Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights | Week 11
Watch the highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
In an era of quarterback preservation, the NFL was supposed to be past the type of injury that Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
The Lakers are also trading JaVale McGee to Cavaliers
By trading JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers open up salary cap space to come to terms on a free-agent deal with Marc Gasol.
Cam Newton's response when asked about J.J. Watt's dominant effort at the line Sunday was both straight-forward and pretty funny.
The Ravens head coach wasn't interested in exchanging pleasantries with his Titans counterpart after the overtime loss.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Blake Hayes got an easy first down. It just took a while because of his circuitous route.
Alabama is now a unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Northwestern has moved up to No. 11 for its best ranking in 24 years
Anthony Davis is the best player available but Marc Gasol may be the most in demand.
Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, shared some thoughts about the family's time in Boston after hearing they're headed to Charlotte.
The Chiefs survived a season sweep by the Raiders to remain within a game of the AFC-leading Steelers.
Free agent guard Austin Rivers has agreed to sign with the Knicks on a multiyear deal, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed Sunday evening.
Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins trailed the Broncos in the fourth quarter.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
The Kings are on the brink of losing three players in the span of an hour.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to wave off Mike Vrabel when the Titans head coach approached him to shake hands after the game. Harbaugh said that wasn’t the case. “After the game, there wasn’t an issue,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Coach Vrabel, was down there celebrating in the end zone, and [more]
Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott wasn't going to get stiff-armed down the field by Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry.
Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.
You ever seen a tight end run a successful QB sneak? Well, the Washington Football Team asked Logan Thomas to do just that on Sunday, and it worked perfectly.
Cam Newton didn't mince words when asked about the New England Patriots losing running back Rex Burkhead to injury in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.