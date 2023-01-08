Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights Week 18
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes now has the most total offensive yards (passing, rushing & receiving) in a single season in NFL history.
The Kansas City Chiefs danced on the Las Vegas Raiders, literally, in their Week 18 matchup.
The Chiefs may not be playing at home in the AFC Championship Game, but they will be getting a week off before taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round. Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown on the opening drive of Saturday afternoon’s game in Las Vegas and the Chiefs never looked back in [more]
Onlookers say the Bengals got the very short end of the stick.
“The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out,” he wrote on Instagram.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
Originally scheduled for new tuf in 2024, the Lions moved installation up to this month once it became unlikely they would host a home playoff game
The Chiefs are two wins from another Super Bowl.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.