Chiefs vs. Raiders game recap: Everything we know

Andy Reid has been the most proven commodity in the NFL off a bye week, and this week was no exception to that legacy. His ability to coach the team to victory, down to the very last play, made all the difference with a listless defensive performance keeping the game close. The offense, as usual, was the determining factor for Kansas City. However, their struggles defensively don’t bode well for the playoff run they’re about to embark on.

With the second-best record in the conference, the Chiefs control their own destiny with one of the weakest strengths of schedule through the end of this season. Their stars on that side of the ball didn’t exactly show out tonight, and they won’t be able to let teams hang around when it matters most.

Final Score: Chiefs 35 Raiders 31

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A closer game than most expected, Kansas City proved victorious due to their knack for finding points when they need it most. On a final drive that ended in a long Travis Kelce touchdown catch, the offense made it a four-point contest with under a minute remaining. The ensuing drive by Derek Carr and the blistering Raiders' offense ended on the first play, with a key interception by veteran safety Daniel Sorenson. Everybody loves a high-scoring shootout, and this game definitely delivered. The offense Kansas City has assembled has proven too much for some of the best teams in the conference this year. Given they've stayed healthy and will get Sammy Watkins back in the coming weeks, they appear primed to get even better.

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Offense abound

With 800 yards between both teams, this game was fast-paced and kept a competitive edge. It proved the Raiders to be legitimate contenders and it's no coincidence that the other game was close too. Las Vegas looked disciplined and highly motivated on every play. Though it might be a long shot, a playoff-matchup-rubber-match between the rivals could be the best game of the whole season in January.

Lack of pass rush

Neither team was able to come up with a sack in this game, the Chiefs' lack of pressure was concerning in particular. Chris Jones, Frank Clark, and Tanoh Kpassagnon were non-factors in the game, and the unit didn't seem to tighten up until their last play that sealed the game. Kansas City plays best defensively when they get consistent pressure and force turnovers. This game was an example of how beatable they can be when it doesn't come together.

Chiefs tighten up against the run

Perhaps the only bright spot for the Chiefs' defense was their newfound ability to not get killed in the run game. Josh Jacobs has been one of the best backs in the league this year, and despite an early touchdown, he was limited to just 55 yards on 17 carries. They suffered in pass defense this week, and their stout performance against the run certainly doesn't excuse that, but if they can get just a little bit better in both phases, they'll be just fine.

It was over when...

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Sorenson came up with a huge interception on the Raiders' final possession of the game, clinching the win and giving the Chiefs their tenth victory of the season. It was a tough game overall for Sorenson, who was matched up against Raiders star Darren Waller for much of the game. He ultimately sealed Las Vegas' fate with the clutch play. He's become a fan favorite in his extended tenure with the Chiefs and has been a mainstay of the defense despite their depth at the safety position. His presence was certainly the difference on the Raiders' last drive.

3 Stars of the Game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

No back has been as consistent as Clyde Edwards-Helaire this year and this game was another milestone in a rookie-of-the-year caliber season for him. Two rushing touchdowns and a couple of receptions helped Kansas City keep up with Las Vegas, and kept the Raiders' defense honest throughout. He's lacked a nose for the end zone till this week and could be more of a factor in the red zone as the season wears on.

Charvarius Ward

Playing with a broken hand, Ward looked like a seasoned veteran against a versatile Raiders offense that picked on him all night. Kansas City's secondary took a bit of a beating, with Tyrann Mathieu struggling in particular. Ward proved he's one of two guys deserving of a spot on the boundary for this team moving forward.

Patrick Mahomes

As usual, Patrick Mahomes was great for Kansas City, down to his final pass. His second interception of the season came early in the game, and after some halftime adjustments, he looked to be back on the money in the second half. Though a two-touchdown performance doesn't smack of excellence by Mahomes standards, their timing and the raw yardage he was able to amass was absolutely the difference in this game.

What's next?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A late-season match-up between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be an interesting match-up, and potential Super Bowl preview. Tampa Bay has a totally new-look roster that's been streaky to this point in the season, but has about as much upside as any team in recent memory. First year Buc's head coach Bruce Arians is one of the best offensive minds in football, and could pick apart the Chiefs' defense if they don't adjust. Ultimately, Kansas City will likely be favorites headed into their game against Tampa.