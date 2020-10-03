Chiefs vs. Patriots Week 4 game postponed, to be played Monday or Tuesday
The NFL announced Saturday it will postpone the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams were slated to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Week 4. For now, the NFL plans to move the game to either Monday or Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Due to the recent outbreak with the Titans, the NFL may want to wait to see if more Patriots or Chiefs get sick before bringing the teams back together, let alone exposing the teams to each other