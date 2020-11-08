Chiefs vs. Panthers Week 9: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to close out their final game before the bye week with a win.

They’ll face a big test as the Carolina Panthers come to town off of a long week to prepare. Will the Chiefs escape the first part of the season with only a single loss? Tune in this week to find out!

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, November 8 at Noon CT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

Television channels:

FOX

Broadcast Map:

Broadcasters:

Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston

Referee:

Clay Martin

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -556

Spread (via BetMGM): -10.5

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 52.5

