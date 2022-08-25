Chiefs vs. Packers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.

Below are important game details about this preseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

National TV: NFL Network

Local TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Matt McMullen and Kimmi Chex

Referee:

Craig Wrolstad

Opponent wire site:

Packers Wire

2022 Preseason Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Saturday, Aug. 13

at Chicago Bears

Noon CT

2

Saturday, Aug. 20

vs. Washington Commanders

3:00 p.m. CT

3

Thursday, Aug. 25

vs. Green Bay Packers

7:00 p.m. CT

