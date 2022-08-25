Chiefs vs. Packers preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 NFL preseason continues with a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
While this game won’t have any impact on the team’s regular season standings, it’s the last opportunity to showcase for every player trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get plenty of snaps to make their case this week. Even though Andy Reid says he’s undecided on playing Patrick Mahomes and the starters this week, we expect them to play very few snaps if at all.
Below are important game details about this preseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
National TV: NFL Network
Local TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Matt McMullen and Kimmi Chex
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
2022 Preseason Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Saturday, Aug. 13
at Chicago Bears
Noon CT
2
Saturday, Aug. 20
vs. Washington Commanders
3:00 p.m. CT
3
Thursday, Aug. 25
vs. Green Bay Packers
7:00 p.m. CT
