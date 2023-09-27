Chiefs vs. Jets preview Week 4
Here's everything you need to know when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's everything you need to know when the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Jets are sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback for their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Welcome to the NFL Season —Taylor’s version, where NFL TV ratings could be impacted not by someone on the field, but someone in the stands.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
Week 2 was a reminder that the Jets don't have Aaron Rodgers anymore.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
Garrett Wilson is still processing life without Aaron Rodgers.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
If there ever was a chance of Kaepernick getting another chance, that time is gone. But that doesn't mean we should forget what was taken from him, or recognize how much he'd love to get one more shot.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.