Chiefs vs. Jets highlights Week 4
Watch all of the highlights from the AFC showdown on 'Sunday Night Football' between the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL regular season.
Taylor Swift showed up to root on Travis Kelce once again.
The Chiefs are in New York this weekend. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
How far will his box be from Taylor Swift?
The Jets are standing by Zach Wilson at QB despite the criticism coming from a legendary former Jet. But could that change if Wilson and the offense continue to struggle?
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
