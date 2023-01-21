Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

This is the first time these two teams have met in postseason play. It’s the second time they’ll have played this season, with a rematch of Week 10. Will the Jaguars be able to exact revenge or will the Chiefs roll to another AFC Championship Game?

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 3:30 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

Broadcast:

TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Mike Tirico (analyst), Cris Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Referee:

Shawn Hochuli

Opponent wire site:

Jaguars Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders 3:30 p.m. CT on ABC/ESPN Tickets AFC divisional round Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 12:24 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9)

Moneyline: Kansas City (-477), Jacksonville (+362)

Total: 52.5 points

