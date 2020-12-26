Chiefs vs. Falcons preview: 5 things to watch for in Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs will be back at home to face the struggling Atlanta Falcons, who have a 4-10 record on the season. The Falcons are coming off a crushing loss against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, where they lead by 17 at one point during the game. So they’ll be looking to get back on track with a win against Kansas City.

Here are five things to watch in Chiefs vs. Falcons:

The offense without Clyde Edwards-Helaire

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

This will be the second time this season where the Chiefs will be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He was active but didn't play in Week 13 due to a stomach illness. This time it's ankle and hip injuries he suffered last week against the Saints. The rookie running back has played an important part in Kansas City’s offense this year. They'll have to adjust without him on the field, but luckily, they have the depth to make up for his absence. Le’Veon Bell will be the next man up, giving him the opportunity to prove himself after a few tumultuous seasons in New York. If he’s able to play at a high level until Edwards-Helaire returns from injury it could result in him having a decent-sized payday in the offseason, so that should provide him with some extra motivation. The Chiefs have other options at running back if they believe Bell isn’t ready to be No.1 running back with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson. They’ve both shown the potential to play big roles in the offense especially Williams having the experience of being the starting running back in this offense in spots previously. Either way, all three running backs figure to play a part in replacing Edwards-Helaire and his production in the running game and the passing game.

Travis Kelce’s can make history

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce’s performance this season has been one for the books as nears breaking a record he briefly held in 2018 before George Kittle took it a few hours later. He needs just 60 yards against the Falcons to regain the NFL's single-season record for the most receiving yards by a tight end. It’ll be interesting to see if Kelce’s number gets called more knowing he’s so close to the record and that he might not get a chance to play in Week 17 if the Chiefs lock up the first-round bye. It’s hard to imagine Andy Reid to risk Kelce getting hurt against the Chargers in a meaningless game to break a record, so he’ll need to get it done against the Falcons. Kelce has a pretty good chance to get the yards needed to break the record. He’s had less than 60 yards in a game only twice this season and is averaging 94 yards per game. The Falcons' defense has played well against tight ends not allowing a tight end to have more than 50 yards in four of their last five games. As we've learned, Kelce is a different beast than any other tight end in the NFL.

Chiefs taking advantage of Falcons injured interior offensive line

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will be without their starting center Alex Mack and starting left guard James Carpenter due to injuries. That should be music to the ears of the Chiefs' defensive line, especially Chris Jones. He has a tendency to have big games when he faces backup players on the interior offensive line. It should open up some opportunities for Jones and the rest of the defensive line that they wouldn't have if Mack and Carpenter were available. Just last week, the Falcons gave up three sacks to the Buccaneers and that was with Mack and Carpenter playing for the majority of the game. The Chiefs should be able to at least match that performance and keep the pressure on Ryan. He's already been sacked 36 times this season, tied for the ninth-most in the NFL.

Facing Atlanta’s talented offensive weapons

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Julio Jones was ruled out for the Falcons, they still have some weapons on offense that the Chiefs need to account for. They have a former MVP at quarterback in Matt Ryan and there is a bunch of great talent around him. At the receiver position, they have Calvin Ridley who is quietly sixth in the NFL in receiving yards. They also have Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst to provide help in the receiving game with Jones on the sideline. They also have a solid two-headed rushing attack led by Ito Smith and Todd Gurley. That group of skilled players is certainly good enough to keep up with the Chiefs, so they'll need the defense to have a good game to keep them in check.

Can the Chiefs lock up the No.1 seed?

Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS/Sipa USA

Thanks to the Steelers' three-game losing streak, Kansas City is able to lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over the Falcons in Week 16. Obtaining the No. 1 seed is huge for the Chiefs as it will provide the team the only bye while every other team will be playing during wild card weekend. It would also allow for the Chiefs to rest some or all of their starters in Week 17 against the Chargers, ultimately giving key players two weeks of rest and preparation for the divisional round. It'll leave a bit of a rest-vs-rust argument for Andy Reid to consider. Still, the Chiefs have a golden opportunity to take care of business this week against Atlanta.