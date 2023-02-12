Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
This marks the first time these two teams have faced off since Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. It’s a matchup between the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, boasting young talented quarterbacks who fuel high-powered offenses. Which team will emerge victorious and hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: WDAF-TV (FOX 4 Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews.
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
