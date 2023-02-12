Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

This marks the first time these two teams have faced off since Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. It’s a matchup between the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, boasting young talented quarterbacks who fuel high-powered offenses. Which team will emerge victorious and hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Below are important game details about this postseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: WDAF-TV (FOX 4 Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews.

Referee:

Carl Cheffers

Opponent wire site:

Eagles Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday, Jan. 7

@ Las Vegas Raiders

3:30 p.m. CT on ABC/ESPN

Tickets

AFC divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

3:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 29

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

5:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:27 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Philadelphia (-1.5)

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia (-124), Kansas City (+103)

  • Total: 51 points

