Chiefs vs. Dolphins preview: 5 things to watch for in Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Miami to face the 8-4 Dolphins. Kansas City already has their playoff spot locked up, but with the Steelers losing their first game, the No.1 seed is now in their sights. The Dolphins are still fighting for a playoff spot too, so this game could be a hard-fought battle between the two teams.

Here are five things to watch in Chiefs vs. Dolphins:

Facing Tua for the first time

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the league's top rookie quarterbacks this season. In his five starts, he has a 4-1 record throwing seven touchdowns for 889 yards and has yet to throw an interception. He’s been impressive so far this season and with only four games left in the season, he could make a late push to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. One of the traits that make Tagovailoa a tough opponent is that he is the only quarterback in the league to play left-handed. This will force the Chiefs to prepare differently because of the direction that Tagovailoa will open his hips to after the snap. Kansas City’s cornerback Bashaud Breeland talked about the challenges of facing left-handed quarterbacks earlier this week and how it will affect the defense. It will be interesting to see how they're able to adjust to something so unique to a single player in the league.

Late-week injury for Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu was a late addition to the Chiefs' final injury report with a new hip injury. He was ruled questionable for the game and his true status is up in the air. If he can't play this would be the first game Mathieu has missed with Chiefs since joining the team in 2019. It'd be a big blow to the Kansas City defense because no one can do all the different things that he does. He plays a number of different positions in the secondary and is practically a positionless player for the team. He also leads the team in interceptions and is one of the main leaders in the locker room. This could be a good opportunity for Juan Thornhill to get more playing time. He’s taken on a lesser role since returning from injury becoming more of a situational player. The Chiefs also still have guys like Antonio Hamilton, Armani Watts and even L'Jarius Sneed who they can mix in at some of the different spots that Mathieu plays. It'll truly take a village to replace him if he's somehow unable to play.

Willie Gay Jr. filling in for Damien Wilson

The Chiefs announced on their final injury report that Damien Wilson will miss the game with a knee injury. Wilson has started in every game since joining the Chiefs, so losing the veteran linebacker for a game is unfortunate. This will give Kansas City an opportunity to get a good look at rookie LB Willie Gay Jr., who Andy Reid confirmed will get more playing time in Wilson's absence. Gay was one of the most athletic linebackers coming out of the draft and there was excitement on what he could bring to the Chiefs’ defense. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity to get on the field, only working in on the base defense with three linebackers on the field. This will be a great opportunity for him to show Steve Spagnuolo and the rest of the coaching staff that he can be an impact player and be a key player on defense going into the final quarter of the regular season.

Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire ready to go?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t play a single snap for the Chiefs in Week 13 after missing a couple of practices to do an illness. Kansas City was able to manage without him with Le’Veon Bell taking the majority of the snaps leading the team in rushing yards with 40. The Chiefs also had Darrel Williams take a few more snaps than usual as he was able to put 38 yards himself. They combined for under 100 rushing yards and it has been a few weeks since the team had a standout rushing performance. The Chiefs will be excited to have Edwards-Helaire back to the lineup with him being the clear No.1 running back on the team, but it won’t be surprising to see Andy Reid slowly bring him back to the lineup. Reid mentioned last week that the rookie running back actually lost some weight due to his illness. The NFL can be demanding on a player’s body especially running backs, so we could continue to see Bell and Williams get more snaps if Edwards-Helaire isn’t 100% ready to go.

Red zone improvements and more vs. a tough defense

It’s hard to criticize the Chiefs' offense, as they're clearly one of the top units in the NFL. They have however struggled in the red zone this season ranking No. 22 among all teams. Last week against the Broncos’ was probably the offenses worst performance of the season in the red zone going 0-for-4. Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy said it has been “coaching and a lack of execution” for the team’s failure to score from inside the 20-yard line. It’s frustrating to see an offense as good as Kansas City’s settle for field goals, but fans shouldn’t worry as this is still one of the league's top offenses. The offense also has a chance to make a statement against the Dolphins, who have done a good job keeping opposing quarterbacks from having big games. They are ranked third in passer rating only allowing quarterbacks an average of 83.1. They're also fourth in completion percentage allowing an average of 62.4% of passes completed. Whenever opposing players do catch the ball against Miami, they are averaging nearly 12 yards a catch putting the Dolphins near the bottom of the league in that statistic. That could mean a big day for Kansas City’s offense so long as they can manage to get the ball to their weapons.