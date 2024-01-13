Chiefs vs. Dolphins playoff game weather: How cold will wild-card game in Kansas City be?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have weathered various storms throughout the regular season, from injuries to inconsistent play, but on Saturday, both teams will have to endure another set of conditions during their wild-card weekend playoff matchup.

The Chiefs and Dolphins will both have to brave "dangerously cold temperatures" during Saturday's night's NFL playoff game in Kansas City, Missouri, where the high of 8 degrees will have long since passed when the teams kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

"No one likes being cold, that’s why we have temperature control," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday.

Well, unfortunately for all, there's no temperature control at the open-domed Arrowhead Stadium, where temperatures aren't the only thing dropping – ticket prices have dropped to as low as $38 each due to the frigid forecast.

The irony is that the Dolphins could have been gearing up for a first-round playoff game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where it’s predicted to be a high of 80 degrees Saturday, if they had defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 and secured home-field advantage and the AFC East division title.

Instead, the Dolphins will fight for their playoff lives as the sixth-seed in conditions that will set a franchise record for the coldest game in Dolphins' history. Despite being at home, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his team "can't bank on" the weather giving them an advantage: "Cold is cold, for you and me."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's forecast:

How cold will the Chiefs-Dolphins game be?

As of Friday evening, the temperature for Saturday's kickoff between the Dolphins and Chiefs is forecast for negative 1 degree with wind chill making it feel like negative 22 degrees.

There's a "slight chance of snow" between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. leading into Saturday's contest, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday night, the temperature is expected to drop to negative 4 degrees with winds of 16-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. A wind chill warning is in effect until Tuesday.

What is the coldest Dolphins game ever?

The coldest game in Dolphins history coincidentally took place against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21, 2008, when it was 10 degrees with a wind chill of negative 12 degrees, according to Pro Football Reference. The Dolphins won 38-31.

Saturday's contest is predicted to set a new record for the coldest game in Dolphins history.

How do the Dolphins perform in cold weather games?

The Dolphins have found themselves on the short end of the cold-weather stick. The Dolphins have lost their last 10 games when the weather is 40-degrees or below by an average margin of 17 points, according to the Associated Press.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a Hawaii native who played his collegiate career in Alabama, said he's never been in temperatures "lower than 15 degrees." When asked how he prepared for this week, Tagovailoa candidly said, "You can't prepare for a game like that with that kind of weather. So it will be new."

The Dolphins can rely on the knowledge of receiver Tyreek Hill, who called Arrowhead Stadium home for six seasons while part of the Chiefs from 2016-2021. Saturday will mark Hill's first time returning to Kansas City since he was traded by the franchise to Miami in March 2022.

"It’s a mindset. I feel like if you believe it’s going to be cold, then you’re going to freeze your (butt) off. But if you go into this game not even thinking any of that, you’ll be fine," Hill said. "I've played there and I understand the conditions. So I'm even not worried at all. I'm going to go out there with no sleeves. I'm going to tell the rest of the guys... if those guys see you wearing sleeves, obviously they are going to think you're soft."

What is the coldest Chiefs game ever?

The coldest game in Chiefs history happened at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City's 48-17 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 18th, 1983, when it was 1 degree with -19 wind chill, according to Pro Football Reference.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's "excited" for Saturday's subzero temperatures: "What can be better. Playing football in January in Arrowhead Stadium is going to be cold. It is what it is... The adrenaline rush gives you that warmness that you're seeking and you have heaters on the sideline. People make it a big deal, but at the end of the day, you just go out there and play football."

What is the coldest game in NFL playoff history?

"The Ice Bowl," the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967, was the coldest game in NFL history, registering at a blistering negative 13 degrees with wind chills of negative 48 degrees.

