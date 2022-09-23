Chiefs vs. Colts broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) will face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season debut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on (free 7-day trial).

Will you be able to watch that game on TV? If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com:

This week in the broadcast booth, Chiefs Kingdom gets the top crew of CBS broadcasters on the call with Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. This is the second time they’ve got this crew, which means they consider this the “marquee game” of the week for CBS. As usual, that means the matchup will have a massive share of the early CBS broadcast map.

If you’re on the east coast all the way down through Florida and Georgia, you’re going to be out of luck this week. The games between the Bengals and Jets and Bills and Dolphins seem to be cutting into that area of the broadcast map. From Indianapolis throughout the western USA, you’ll mostly be in luck if you’re trying to tune into the Chiefs-Colts game.

It’s a little surprising that CBS chose this game for the top billing in Week 3. The Dolphins and Bills are battling for supremacy in the AFC East. Indianapolis on the other hand is winless and facing a juggernaut of a team in Kansas City. Gus Bradley’s defense with the Raiders allowed 82 points to Patrick Mahomes and the team’s offense a season ago. What’s to say it won’t be more of the same in 2022?

