Chiefs vs. Chargers highlights Week 11
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
A look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
Justin Fields' injury was the icing on top of a disappointment cake the Bears ate Sunday in Atlanta. The low marks reflect a team that just doesn't know how to win.
Kyler Murray is expected to miss the Monday night game against San Francisco.
The game got so bad that CBS changed the game across the country
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't hold back when discussing the offense's lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
It was a bona fide comeback season for Lydia Ko.
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Patrick Mahomes did it again.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was once again asked to talk about his future and speculation linking him to the Auburn job.