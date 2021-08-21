Chiefs vs. Cardinals highlights Preseason Week 2

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio — set to air Friday afternoon — Fitzgerald said he's currently focused on being a radio broadcaster. “To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said in the interview.