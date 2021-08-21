Chiefs vs. Cardinals highlights Preseason Week 2
Watch highlights from the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals in Preseason Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The #Chiefs had some highlight-worthy plays in the first half vs. the #Cardinals. Here's a look at some of the best from Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman and Juan Thorhill:
Watch as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman hauls in the catch of the night.
Patrick Mahomes was pretty good, backups Chad Henne and Shane Buechele were even better, and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight preseason game by beating the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 on Friday night. Henne and Buechele each threw a touchdown pass. Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
The #Chiefs had a few injuries in preseason Week 2, but none are believed to be major.
Kyler Murray took the field vs. the Chiefs for his first preseason action this year, but the Cardinals went three-and-out on all three of his series.
Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio — set to air Friday afternoon — Fitzgerald said he's currently focused on being a radio broadcaster. “To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said in the interview.
