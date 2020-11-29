Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 12: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

Charles Goldman
One of the best non-conference matchups of the year is here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off today.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs extend their winning streak? Will Tom Brady and the Bucs get back on track against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Be sure to tune in to find out!

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 29 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay, Florida

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

Television channels:

  • CBS

Broadcast Map:

Will you be able to watch on local television? Click here to find out.

Broadcasters:

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Referee:

Shawn Hochuli

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -193

Spread (via BetMGM): -3.5

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 55.5

Opponent wire site:

Bucs Wire

Chiefs’ 2020 schedule

Week

Opponent

Time (CT) | Date

Channel

1

vs. Houston Texans

7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th

NBC

2

at Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th

CBS

3

at Baltimore Ravens

7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th

ESPN

4

vs. New England Patriots

6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th

CBS

5

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th

CBS

6

at Buffalo Bills

4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

7

at Denver Broncos

3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th

CBS

8

vs. New York Jets

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st

CBS

9

vs. Carolina Panthers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th

FOX

10

BYE

BYE

BYE

11

at Las Vegas Raiders

7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd

NBC

12

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th

CBS

13

vs. Denver Broncos

7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th

NBC

14

at Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th

CBS

15

at New Orleans Saints

3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th

CBS

16

vs. Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th

FOX

17

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd

CBS

Chiefs’ 53-man roster:

