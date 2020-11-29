Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Week 12: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

One of the best non-conference matchups of the year is here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off today.

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs extend their winning streak? Will Tom Brady and the Bucs get back on track against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Be sure to tune in to find out!

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, November 29 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay, Florida

Streaming:

Television channels:

CBS

Broadcast Map:

Will you be able to watch on local television? Click here to find out.

Broadcasters:

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Referee:

Shawn Hochuli

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -193

Spread (via BetMGM): -3.5

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 55.5

Chiefs’ 2020 schedule

Week Opponent Time (CT) | Date Channel 1 vs. Houston Texans 7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th NBC 2 at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th CBS 3 at Baltimore Ravens 7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th ESPN 4 vs. New England Patriots 6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th CBS 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th CBS 6 at Buffalo Bills 4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th FOX/NFLN/Amazon 7 at Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th CBS 8 vs. New York Jets 12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st CBS 9 vs. Carolina Panthers 12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th FOX 10 BYE BYE BYE 11 at Las Vegas Raiders 7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd NBC 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th CBS 13 vs. Denver Broncos 7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th NBC 14 at Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th CBS 15 at New Orleans Saints 3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th CBS 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th FOX 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd CBS

