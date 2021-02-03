Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl LV injury report for Feb. 3
The injury report for Wednesday has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. One name popped up that has to be some cause for concern on the Tampa Bay side.
Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice due to a knee problem.
WR Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), and safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were all limited, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.
Arians added “most of them looked pretty good.”
Pierre-Paul’s injury is not considered serious and Arians said earlier this week that “JPP is one of the best playing through injuries.”
On the Kansas City side, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee) were the only Chiefs players who did not practice. Receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) were limited.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Player
Position
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Game Status
WR
Knee
LP
(-)
ILB
Hamstring
LP
(-)
WR
Knee
FP
(-)
WR
Elbow
FP
(-)
OLB
Knee
DNP
(-)
S
Shoulder
LP
(-)
S
Ankle
LP
(-)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Player
Position
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Game Status
Eric Fisher
T
Achilles
DNP
(-)
Willie Gay
LB
Knee / Ankle
DNP
(-)
Le’Veon Bell
RB
Knee
LP
(-)
Sammy Watkins
WR
Cal
LP
(-)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
RB
Ankle / Hip
FP
(-)
Rashad Fenton
CB
Foot
FP
(-)
Patrick Mahomes
QB
Toe
FP
(-)
Mike Remmers
OL
Groin
FP
(-)
L’Jarius Sneed
DB
Concussion
FP
(-)
Andrew Wylie
G
Ankle
FP
(-)
LEGEND
Practice Status
DNP – Did not participate in practice
LP – Limited participation in practice
FP – Full participation
(-) – Not listed