Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl LV injury report for Feb. 3

The injury report for Wednesday has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. One name popped up that has to be some cause for concern on the Tampa Bay side.

Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice due to a knee problem.

WR Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), and safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were all limited, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Arians added “most of them looked pretty good.”

Pierre-Paul’s injury is not considered serious and Arians said earlier this week that “JPP is one of the best playing through injuries.”

On the Kansas City side, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee) were the only Chiefs players who did not practice. Receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) were limited.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Eric Fisher headshot Eric Fisher T Achilles DNP (-) Willie Gay headshot Willie Gay LB Knee / Ankle DNP (-) Le'Veon Bell headshot Le’Veon Bell RB Knee LP (-) Sammy Watkins headshot Sammy Watkins WR Cal LP (-) Clyde Edwards-Helaire headshot Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Ankle / Hip FP (-) Rashad Fenton headshot Rashad Fenton CB Foot FP (-) Patrick Mahomes headshot Patrick Mahomes QB Toe FP (-) Mike Remmers headshot Mike Remmers OL Groin FP (-) L'Jarius Sneed headshot L’Jarius Sneed DB Concussion FP (-) Andrew Wylie headshot Andrew Wylie G Ankle FP (-)

LEGEND