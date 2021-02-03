Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl LV injury report for Feb. 3

Barry Werner
Updated ·1 min read
The injury report for Wednesday has been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. One name popped up that has to be some cause for concern on the Tampa Bay side.

Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice due to a knee problem.

WR Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), and safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were all limited, coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Arians added “most of them looked pretty good.”

Pierre-Paul’s injury is not considered serious and Arians said earlier this week that “JPP is one of the best playing through injuries.”

On the Kansas City side, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (knee) were the only Chiefs players who did not practice. Receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) were limited.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Game Status

Antonio Brown headshot

Antonio Brown

WR

Knee

LP

(-)

Lavonte David headshot

Lavonte David

ILB

Hamstring

LP

(-)

Mike Evans headshot

Mike Evans

WR

Knee

FP

(-)

Chris Godwin headshot

Chris Godwin

WR

Elbow

FP

(-)

Jason Pierre-Paul headshot

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB

Knee

DNP

(-)

Jordan Whitehead headshot

Jordan Whitehead

S

Shoulder

LP

(-)

Antoine Winfield Jr. headshot

Antoine Winfield Jr.

S

Ankle

LP

(-)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player

Position

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Game Status

Eric Fisher headshot

Eric Fisher

T

Achilles

DNP

(-)

Willie Gay headshot

Willie Gay

LB

Knee / Ankle

DNP

(-)

Le'Veon Bell headshot

Le’Veon Bell

RB

Knee

LP

(-)

Sammy Watkins headshot

Sammy Watkins

WR

Cal

LP

(-)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire headshot

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB

Ankle / Hip

FP

(-)

Rashad Fenton headshot

Rashad Fenton

CB

Foot

FP

(-)

Patrick Mahomes headshot

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Toe

FP

(-)

Mike Remmers headshot

Mike Remmers

OL

Groin

FP

(-)

L'Jarius Sneed headshot

L’Jarius Sneed

DB

Concussion

FP

(-)

Andrew Wylie headshot

Andrew Wylie

G

Ankle

FP

(-)

LEGEND

  • Practice Status

    • DNP – Did not participate in practice

    • LP – Limited participation in practice

    • FP – Full participation

    • (-) – Not listed

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-167-3.5O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+140+3.5U 56.5
Game Info

