Chiefs vs. Buccaneers preview: 5 things to watch for in Week 12

The Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the new-look Buccaneers. Both teams need a win as the Chiefs try to stay in contention for the No.1 seed, while the Buccaneers try to get back on track after a loss to the Rams in Week 11. This could be one of the most exciting games of the season as both teams are filled with star players.

Here are five things to watch for as the Chiefs play the Buccaneers:

Brady vs. Mahomes IV

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

This will the be the fourth time Patrick Mahomes has faced Tom Brady with Brady leading the series 2-1. Mahomes will be looking to even up the series as this could be one of the last times the two quarterbacks face off against one another. The six-time Super Bowl champion is nearing the end of the line, so it’s not certain how many more times these two quarterbacks will be compete. The two clearly have respect for each other and Mahomes even got some praise from Brady earlier this week. "He’s a terrific player, obviously, being league MVP a few years ago," Brady said. "50 touchdowns is pretty hard to do – there’s not many guys who have done that. To continue that last year with the Super Bowl championship and playing at an extremely high level this year – he’s just getting more and more comfortable." Mahomes still has a lot to prove before he can dethrone Brady as the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, but he’s on his way. He’s on pace to best Brady in nearly every statistic. If Mahomes is able to get a win this Sunday it would be big for his legacy against Brady. A loss could mean having a losing record in the series between the two players. In all cases, it should be fun to watch two of the most entertaining QBs in NFL history.

Return of Sammy Watkins

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Sammy Watkins returning to the lineup will be a big boost for Kansas City’s offense. He has missed the last five games due to injury and his absence was part of the reason why the offense stalled out in their only loss of the season. He will provide another valuable weapon for Mahomes to throw to besides Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce. His return comes at a perfect time considering Byron Pringle was added to IR, so he will add some much-needed depth to the wide receiver group. It’s not certain how much playtime he will get considering he has missed almost two months of football, but Andy Reid said he should be ready to go against Tampa Bay. Reid said he will keep an eye on him to make sure he’s good to play, but just having him on the field will be a big as it gives another weapon for opposing defenses to worry about.

Story continues

Martinas Rankin bringing depth to offensive line

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ will also be able to bring back Martinas Rankin, who has been inactive since Week 10 in 2019 when he suffered a knee injury. He didn’t see much playing time with the Chiefs before his injury, with only five starts at left guard, but he was effective when given the opportunity. After finally returning from injury, he was put on the COVID-19 list, which forced him to sit out last week's game. He is now fully available and will add depth to the Chiefs’ offensive line, who has been up and down all season long. The Chiefs’ current starting lineup consists of Eric Fisher, Nick Allegretti, Austin Reiter, Andre Wylie, and Mike Remmers. The group has played well the last few weeks, but Rankin will be an added boost even if he doesn’t start. The Buccaneers have 32 sacks going into the game, so if the Chiefs are struggling early or if someone gets injured, he should be ready to fill in.

Facing Bucs’ offensive weapons

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the Chiefs, the Buccaneers’ offensive weapons are some of the best in the league. They have a multitude of playmakers which include Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and now Antonio Brown. They have the ability to take advantage of a Kansas City defense that has struggled the past couple of weeks. In each of their last two games, the Chiefs defense has allowed 31 points, allowing opposing quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr to pick them apart. The better the supporting cast, the more they've seemed to struggle. Even with Tom Brady coming off a bad game last week against the Rams, he could have a field day against Kansas City. If he’s able to get the ball into the hands of his weapons down the field, Tampa Bay should have no problem keeping up with Mahomes. Kansas City’s secondary will need to have their best game of the season in order to keep the Bucs out of the endzone. Hopefully, they can use this game as a statement to show they won’t be a liability going into the playoffs.

Ability to pressure Brady

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If the Chiefs’ pass rush is able to get to Tom Brady it should help with their recent defensive struggles. In the past couple of games, their pass rush hasn’t looked like what fans are used to and that includes Chris Jones, who has been double-teamed often. He and the rest of Kansas City’s defense failed to get a sack last week against the Raiders, so it would be nice to see them be able to pressure one of the most immobile quarterbacks in the league. A pass rush would also keep Brady from getting the ball to his dynamic playmakers helping out the Chiefs struggling secondary. Keeping Brady from connecting on deep shots down the field is going to be one key to winning this game.