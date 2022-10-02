Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch online, time, TV channel tonight for NFL Week 4 SNF matchup

With 3 weeks of action already in the books, all the attention now shifts to Week 4. Be sure to tune in this Sunday night, October 2, to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. And never miss a second of Sunday Night Football action on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

Sunday will mark the 15th time the Buccaneers and Chiefs will meet, with Tampa Bay holding an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series (including the postseason).

The first meeting between Mahomes and Brady was on NBC’s SNF on Oct. 14, 2018, with the duo combining for nearly 700 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Brady and the New England Patriots won 43-40 on a field goal as time expired. Brady holds a 3-2 edge in the series with the most recent matchup in Super Bowl LV and Brady earning his fifth Super Bowl MVP in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

How to watch Cheifs vs Buccaneers live on Sunday Night Football

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When : Sunday, October 2

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

What time is kickoff for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game?

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

This NFL season, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Tune into Football Night in America this week and all season long, for new weekly segments hosted by Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, now showcasing real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker, courtesy of BetMGM.

Don’t forget to stick around postgame because Peacock Sunday Night Football Final is going to go deep on all the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

Make sure to visit NBC Sports EDGE, NBC’s betting and fantasy sports site, for in-depth coverage highlighting the players and storylines impacting the football season on Peacock and across NBC Sports digital platforms.

