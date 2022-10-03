Chiefs vs. Buccaneers highlights Week 4
Watch all of the highlights from the 'Sunday Night Football' matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
