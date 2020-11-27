Chiefs vs. Buccaneers broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) will face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-4) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (try it for free).

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are on the call for the Chiefs again, marking the third time this year. Kansas City actually has a 9-2 record since 2018, when Nantz and Romo are on the call.

So will you be able to watch it on TV? The answer is most likely, yes. If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com:

via 506Sports.com

Nearly the entire country will get this game on their local CBS stations, with the exception of Denver, Colorado and the surrounding areas due to “NFL contractual obligations.” There aren’t any other games on CBS during the late slate on Sunday, but there are two other games on Fox kicking off at 3:05 p.m. CT.

This is one of the biggest matchups of the year, so it’s not surprising to see the entire country lit up on the broadcast map. Patrick Mahomes is set to take on Tom Brady for the fourth time since 2018. The big difference in this game is that Brady is out of his element, playing for a new team for the first time ever.

As non-conference opponents, these two teams don’t play each other often, with the last matchup coming in 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium. How will the two teams match up against each other? Will the Chiefs continue their win streak or will the Bucs get back in the win column in Week 12? Be sure to tune in and find out!

