Chiefs vs. Browns Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the regular season.

It’s a rematch of the divisional round of the playoffs last season, with both the Chiefs and Browns making a bevy of roster improvements. Will Cleveland exact revenge for their divisional round falter or will Kansas City rise from the ashes of their Super Bowl LV loss?

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 3:25 p.m. CT.

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).

Broadcast:

TV: CBS (KCTV5)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson

Referee:

Bill Vinovich

Opponent wire site:

Browns Wire

Chiefs’ 2021 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 12

vs. Cleveland Browns

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

2

Sunday, Sept. 19

@ Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

3

Sunday, Sept. 26

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

4

Sunday, Oct. 3

@ Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

5

Sunday, Oct. 10

vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

6

Sunday, Oct. 17

@ Washington Football Team

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

7

Sunday, Oct. 24

@ Tennessee Titans

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

8

Monday, Nov. 1

vs. New York Giants (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

9

Sunday, Nov. 7

vs. Green Bay Packers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

10

Sunday, Nov. 14

@ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)

7: 20 p.m. CT on NBC

11

Sunday, Nov. 21

vs. Dallas Cowboys

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

12

Sunday, Nov. 28

BYE

BYE

13

Sunday, Dec. 5

vs. Denver Broncos

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

14

Sunday, Dec. 12

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

15

Thursday, Dec. 16

@ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NFL Network / FOX / Prime

16

Sunday, Dec. 26

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

17

Sunday, Jan. 2

@ Cincinnati Bengals

12:00 p.m. CT on CBS

18

Sunday, Jan. 9

@ Denver Broncos

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Final injury report:

List

Updated final injury report for Chiefs vs. Browns, Week 1

