Chiefs vs. Browns Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Chiefs Kingdom.
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the regular season.
It’s a rematch of the divisional round of the playoffs last season, with both the Chiefs and Browns making a bevy of roster improvements. Will Cleveland exact revenge for their divisional round falter or will Kansas City rise from the ashes of their Super Bowl LV loss?
Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns
When: Sunday, Sept. 12, 3:25 p.m. CT.
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
In-market: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial).
Broadcast:
TV: CBS (KCTV5)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
Chiefs’ 2021 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 12
vs. Cleveland Browns
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Sunday, Sept. 19
@ Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
3
Sunday, Sept. 26
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 3
@ Philadelphia Eagles
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
5
Sunday, Oct. 10
vs. Buffalo Bills (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
6
Sunday, Oct. 17
@ Washington Football Team
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 24
@ Tennessee Titans
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
8
Monday, Nov. 1
vs. New York Giants (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
9
Sunday, Nov. 7
vs. Green Bay Packers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
10
Sunday, Nov. 14
@ Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)
7: 20 p.m. CT on NBC
11
Sunday, Nov. 21
vs. Dallas Cowboys
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
12
Sunday, Nov. 28
BYE
BYE
13
Sunday, Dec. 5
vs. Denver Broncos
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 12
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
15
Thursday, Dec. 16
@ Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NFL Network / FOX / Prime
16
Sunday, Dec. 26
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
17
Sunday, Jan. 2
@ Cincinnati Bengals
12:00 p.m. CT on CBS
18
Sunday, Jan. 9
@ Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS