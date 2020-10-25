Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 7: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road again, set to face the Denver Broncos in the snow.

The two AFC West rivals are the winningest teams in the division over the past ten years, but Kansas City has the most recent success. Will the Chiefs notch a tenth-straight win over the Broncos? We’ll know soon enough.

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, October 25 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

Television channels:

CBS

Broadcasters:

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Referee:

Brad Rogers

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -385

Spread (via BetMGM): -8

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 44.5

Opponent wire site:

Broncos Wire

