Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 17: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

This game marks the second time these two teams have played each other this season. The big difference — Nathaniel Hackett is no longer the head coach in Denver. Will the Chiefs keep rolling on their way to the postseason or will Jerry Rosburg lead the Broncos to an upset in Kansas City?

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Jan. 1, Noon CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV-5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross

Referee:

Tra Blake

Opponent wire site:

Broncos Wire

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 12:25 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-12.5)

  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-766), Denver (+528)

  • Total: 45 points

