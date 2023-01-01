Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 17: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
This game marks the second time these two teams have played each other this season. The big difference — Nathaniel Hackett is no longer the head coach in Denver. Will the Chiefs keep rolling on their way to the postseason or will Jerry Rosburg lead the Broncos to an upset in Kansas City?
Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, Jan. 1, Noon CT
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: KCTV-5 (CBS Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
Referee:
Opponent wire site:
2022 Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
3:05 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
Betting:
NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 12:25 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-12.5)
Moneyline: Kansas City (-766), Denver (+528)
Total: 45 points
Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico!
Welcome to the party, Ohio! Tipico will be going live in Ohio in January, and you can choose either The Buckeye Boost (Deposit $100, get $150!) or The Ohio Special (up to $150 in free bets) now! In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).
List
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17