Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 14: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off this season. The Broncos are looking to stop the bleeding against a Chiefs team with 13 consecutive wins against them. Kansas City is looking to get back into the win column after a disappointing loss the week prior. Who will emerge from this matchup victoriously?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 11, 3:05 p.m. CT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, Colorado

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Referee:

Craig Wrolstad

Opponent wire site:

Broncos Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets 14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets 16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets 18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:24 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

Story continues

Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9)

Moneyline: Kansas City (-440), Denver (+343)

Total: 44 points

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

List

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire