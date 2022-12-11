Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 14: How to watch, listen and stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
It’s the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off this season. The Broncos are looking to stop the bleeding against a Chiefs team with 13 consecutive wins against them. Kansas City is looking to get back into the win column after a disappointing loss the week prior. Who will emerge from this matchup victoriously?
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, Dec. 11, 3:05 p.m. CT
Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, Colorado
Streaming:
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Broadcast:
TV: KCTV5 (CBS Kansas City)
Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)
Broadcasters:
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
2022 Schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sunday, Sept. 11
@ Arizona Cardinals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
2
Thursday, Sept. 15
vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
3
Sunday, Sept. 25
@ Indianapolis Colts
Noon CT on CBS
4
Sunday, Oct. 2
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)
7:30 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Monday, Oct. 10
vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
6
Sunday, Oct. 16
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
7
Sunday, Oct. 23
@ San Francisco 49ers
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
8
Sunday, Oct. 30
BYE
BYE
BYE
9
Sunday, Nov. 6
vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
10
Sunday, Nov. 13
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
11
Sunday, Nov. 20
@ Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
12
Sunday, Nov. 27
vs. Los Angeles Rams
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
13
Sunday, Dec. 4
@ Cincinnati Bengals
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
14
Sunday, Dec. 11
@ Denver Broncos (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
15
Sunday, Dec. 18
@ Houston Texans
Noon CT on CBS
16
Saturday, Dec. 24
vs. Seattle Seahawks
Noon CT on FOX
17
Sunday, Jan. 1
vs. Denver Broncos
Noon CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8
@ Las Vegas Raiders
TBD CT on TBD
