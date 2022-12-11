Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 14: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the first time these two AFC West opponents have faced off this season. The Broncos are looking to stop the bleeding against a Chiefs team with 13 consecutive wins against them. Kansas City is looking to get back into the win column after a disappointing loss the week prior. Who will emerge from this matchup victoriously?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 11, 3:05 p.m. CT

Where: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium – Denver, Colorado

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Referee:

Craig Wrolstad

Opponent wire site:

Broncos Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:24 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-9)

  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-440), Denver (+343)

  • Total: 44 points

