Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos at home on “Sunday Night Football.”
Kansas City looks to extend their winning streak against Denver to 10 consecutive games. The Broncos want to keep their playoff hopes alive and play spoiler to the Chiefs’ near-perfect season. Who will emerge victoriously? We’ll know later this evening.
Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.
Game information:
Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
When: Sunday, December 6 at 7:20 p.m. CT
Where: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
Streaming:
Live stream: fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. *Regional Restrictions Apply*
Television channels:
NBC
Broadcasters:
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
Referee:
Radio:
WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)
Betting Odds:
Money Line (via BetMGM): -1000
Spread (via BetMGM): -14
Over/Under (via BetMGM): 50.5
Opponent wire site:
Chiefs’ 2020 schedule
Week
Opponent
Time (CT) | Date
Channel
1
vs. Houston Texans
7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th
NBC
2
at Los Angeles Chargers
3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th
CBS
3
at Baltimore Ravens
7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th
ESPN
4
vs. New England Patriots
6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th
CBS
5
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th
CBS
6
at Buffalo Bills
4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th
FOX/NFLN/Amazon
7
at Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th
CBS
8
vs. New York Jets
12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st
CBS
9
vs. Carolina Panthers
12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th
FOX
10
BYE
BYE
BYE
11
at Las Vegas Raiders
7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd
NBC
12
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th
CBS
13
vs. Denver Broncos
7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th
NBC
14
at Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th
CBS
15
at New Orleans Saints
3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th
CBS
16
vs. Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th
FOX
17
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd
CBS