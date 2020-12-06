Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13: Important details, TV schedule and how to stream online

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Denver Broncos at home on “Sunday Night Football.”

Kansas City looks to extend their winning streak against Denver to 10 consecutive games. The Broncos want to keep their playoff hopes alive and play spoiler to the Chiefs’ near-perfect season. Who will emerge victoriously? We’ll know later this evening.

Below are important game details about this regular-season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, December 6 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market. *Regional Restrictions Apply*

Television channels:

  • NBC

Broadcasters:

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth

Referee:

Alex Kemp

Radio:

WDAF-FM (106.5 The Wolf)

Betting Odds:

Money Line (via BetMGM): -1000

Spread (via BetMGM): -14

Over/Under (via BetMGM): 50.5

Opponent wire site:

Broncos Wire

Chiefs’ 2020 schedule

Week

Opponent

Time (CT) | Date

Channel

1

vs. Houston Texans

7:20 p.m. Thu, Sept. 10th

NBC

2

at Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Sept. 20th

CBS

3

at Baltimore Ravens

7:15 p.m. Mon, Sept. 28th

ESPN

4

vs. New England Patriots

6:05 p.m. Mon, Oct. 5th

CBS

5

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

12:00 p.m. Sun, Oct. 11th

CBS

6

at Buffalo Bills

4:00 p.m. Mon, Oct. 19th

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

7

at Denver Broncos

3:25 p.m. Sun, Oct 25th

CBS

8

vs. New York Jets

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 1st

CBS

9

vs. Carolina Panthers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Nov. 8th

FOX

10

BYE

BYE

BYE

11

at Las Vegas Raiders

7:20 p.m. Sun, Nov. 22nd

NBC

12

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3:25 p.m. Sun, Nov. 29th

CBS

13

vs. Denver Broncos

7:20 p.m. Sun, Dec. 6th

NBC

14

at Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 13th

CBS

15

at New Orleans Saints

3:25 p.m. Sun, Dec. 20th

CBS

16

vs. Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m. Sun, Dec. 27th

FOX

17

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

12:00 p.m. Sun, Jan. 3rd

CBS

Chiefs’ 53-man roster:

Latest Stories

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Football Team won’t air nationally on FOX

    Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

    Follow all the latest updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Ben Roethlisberger listed as questionable ahead of Week 13 game vs. Washington

    Big Ben (hip) was placed on Pittsburgh's injury report on Saturday.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Kendrick Perkins calls Paul George 'cowardly' for Doc Rivers criticism

    Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.