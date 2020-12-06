Chiefs vs. Broncos preview: 5 things to watch for in Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs will be back in Arrowhead Stadium as they host the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Kansas City is coming off a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be looking to continue their winning streak in a nationally-televised game. A win for the Chiefs will also clinch them a playoff spot, so Kansas City should have plenty of motivation to beat one of their division rivals.

Here are five things to watch as the Chiefs face the Broncos:

Will Kansas City continue to have success vs. Drew Lock?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos’ quarterback is on record saying he enjoys playing the bad guy against his hometown team. However, Drew Lock hasn’t beaten the Chiefs or played particularly well against them. In his two career games against them, Lock has thrown three interceptions and has yet to throw a touchdown. He hasn’t been able to figure out the Chiefs defense so far. Will he make any adjustments or improvements the third time around? He needs to do a better job taking care of the football if he wants to notch a win in Kansas City. Lock will also likely have some extra motivation after being criticized last week for breaking COVID-19 protocols and having to miss their game against the New Orleans Saints, along with the rest of the Denver quarterback room. He will be looking to get back on track and get that behind him with a win. Nonetheless, he will need to play his best game against a defense he’s struggled against in the past.

Will the Chiefs be able to get sacks?

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

One of the top storylines the last couple of weeks is the Chiefs' inability to get sacks even though they have two of their highest-paid players on the defensive line. Chris Jones and Frank Clark have a combined 9.5 sacks this season, which has disappointing as fans were expecting them to be one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league. The Chiefs have made it clear that they aren’t concerned with the lack of sacks in Kansas City. Steve Spagnuolo said earlier this week that he isn’t concerned with the number of sacks his defense has, but how his unit is playing as an overall group. Although he may not be concerned about getting sacks, getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks is still important. Fans may see him implement some creative blitzes to keep Lock on his toes and force him into some bad decisions.

Story continues

Can Travis Kelce or Tyreek Hill continue their excellent run?

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have been fantastic this season as both are on pace to have career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns. They were also both leading the league in receiving yards following Week 12, with Hill being first with 1,021 yards and Kelce not being far behind with 978. They would only lead for about a day before DK Metcalf would regain the lead on Monday night, totaling 1,039 yards on the season. It would be fun to see Patrick Mahomes continue to target both Hill and Kelce regularly to ensure they both have a chance to lead the league in receiving yards. It would also be impressive to see them finish No. 1 and No. 2 in receiving yards. They're already recognized as two of the best players in the league, but this would help cement their status. They’ll first both need good games against the Broncos if they want to stay at the top, so hopefully, we see them continue to get the majority of the targets on offense.

Facing the Broncos pass rush

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos’ pass rush has been surprisingly good this season even with the absence of Von Miller. As a team, they have 31 sacks which place them in the top 10 in the NFL in bringing down the quarterback. This could be a tough game for Kansas City’s offensive line especially with Mitchell Schwartz still being on injured reserve. The Chiefs’ offensive line is also coming off a mediocre performance against a stout front in Tampa Bay. They allowed Mahomes to get stripped sacked in the red zone. Penalty issues compounded their struggles to protect Mahomes near the end of the game. It’s safe to say they’ll be looking to play better against the Broncos.

Tommy Townsend bounce back game

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Kansas City hasn’t missed their longtime punter Dustin Colquitt so far this season because of how well Tommy Townsend has played. All season he has looked like a veteran NFL punter, but last week against the Buccaneers he had arguably the worst game of his career. On top of having one of his lowest yards per punt averages of the season, he also allowed great field position to Tom Brady off of a few bad punts. Chiefs’ special team’s coordinator, Dave Toub, even mentioned this was Townsend’s worst game this season. However, he expects Townsend to bounce back as early as this week. These appear to be just your typical rookie struggles. It’ll be encouraging to see him have a few big punts if the Chiefs need him to just to know he’ll be reliable once the postseason is here.