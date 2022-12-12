Chiefs vs. Broncos highlights Week 14
Watch all of the highlights between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos from their AFC West showdown in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you updated on all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Russell Wilson suffered a concussion while being tackled on a scramble and was lost to the Broncos
Catch all the highlights from the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Trevor Lawrence had his best fantasy game of the season on Sunday, and he wasn't the only member of the Jags passing attack to shine. Scott Pianowski examines Week 14's highs and lows.
With Sunday’s game against the Vikings still undecided, the Lions put the ball in the hands of a guy who never touches it. And it wasn’t a play that they’ve secretly been practicing for just the right moment. The pass to tackle Penei Sewell on third and seven with two minutes left was a new [more]
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says the plan early in the week was to use QB Jeff Driskel against the Dallas Cowboys.
Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick has made the rounds in recent years. And he’s made an impact at every place he’s been. In getting his tenth sack of the season on Sunday, Reddick became (per the NFL) the first player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have double-digit sacks in three straight [more]
In today’s matchup of Brock Purdy vs. Tom Brady, one quarterback was excellent, and one quarterback was terrible. It was Purdy, the rookie final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who was making the first start of his career, who thoroughly out-played Brady, the Greatest of All Time. The 49ers won 35-7. Purdy completed 16 [more]
The Chiefs looked like they were going to win in a romp against the Broncos on Sunday, but it turned out to be a much tougher victory to nail down. Denver spotted the Chiefs a 27-0 lead in the first half, but scored 21 straight to get back into the game and scored again after [more]
Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus. The Eagles clinched their spot in postseason.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 14 nearly complete. The Eagles have clinched a postseason spot.
James Wiseman and other Warriors youngsters starred in the Santa Cruz Warriors' win on Sunday afternoon.
Our notebook from the 49ers' romp over the Bucs:
Jerry Rice is not pleased with how Deebo Samuel was used on the play that injured the wide receivers ankle.
Wilson's head bounced off the turf during a scary scene in Denver.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.