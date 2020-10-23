Chiefs vs. Broncos broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) will face the Denver Broncos (2-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (try it for free).

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green are on the call for a Kansas City game for the first time this season. That should be a refreshing change for Chiefs fans. If you live in the blue areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com:

via 506Sports.com

Once again, the Chiefs are slated to get a massive chunk of the broadcast map, though this week might be their smallest share comparatively. They’ll get the entire middle of the United States spanning from Nevada all the way to West Virginia. The least represented game on the broadcast map is the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, with really only their home areas represented.

It’s clear that CBS wanted Kansas City well-represented in an AFC West rivalry game with the Broncos. The game could have implications on the division later on in the season. The Raiders beat the Chiefs in Week 5 and the Chargers weren’t pushovers in Week 2. Perhaps this game in Denver will also prove to be challenging for Kansas City and entertaining for a wide variety of viewers. Tune in on Sunday and find out!