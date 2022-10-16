Chiefs vs. Bills Week 6: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

It’s the game that everyone has been waiting for since last season’s thrilling AFC divisional round game. Two of the best teams going head-to-head for sole possession of first place in the AFC conference. Who will emerge victorious?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, Oct. 16, 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV-5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson

Referee:

Brad Allen

Opponent wire site:

Bills Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8

@ Las Vegas Raiders

TBD CT on TBD

Tickets

Betting:

College football odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 9:26 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

  • Moneyline: Bills (-148), Chiefs (+125)

  • Total: 54 points

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

