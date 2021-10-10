Chiefs vs. Bills preview: 3 things to watch in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills in the confines of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. The team got back in the win column against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road the week prior. Can they carry over the progress they made against some tougher in-conference competition? Josh Allen and the Bills are out for revenge after Kansas City handed them a loss in the AFC title game last season.

There are several things that could shift the tide of this game in or out of the favor of the Chiefs. Here are three things that we’ll be keeping an eye on during the course of the game:

Strength meets strength

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have one of the top offenses in the NFL, but their opponent on Sunday evening boasts the NFL’s top defense through four weeks of play.

The Bills lead the NFL in total defense through four games. They’ve allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards (272). They’ve also allowed the fewest passing yards through four games this season (595). The big caveat is that they have faced Ben Roethlisberger, Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinicke and Davis Mills in each of the four weeks of the season. None of those players are exactly breaking down the door in the MVP race.

Despite having some miscues on offense against some tough competition, Kansas City ranks No. 2 in total offense. That’s on the fewest offensive drives in the NFL through four games too. Patrick Mahomes and the receiving corps have accounted for 1,189 yards through three games, while the RB room has 521 yards on the ground.

Something has to give in Week 5 when these two strengths meet on the gridiron. Based on what we’ve seen this season, it’s a safe bet that it’s going to be the Buffalo defense.

Continued defensive improvements

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first quarter of the season, the Chiefs have been one of the NFL’s worst teams on the defensive side of the ball. They have shown some improvements as the season has gone on, though.

After struggling to pressure the quarterback in the first two weeks of the season, the Chiefs had back-to-back games with 15 pressures. The run defense was a sieve through the first two games of the season, but the Chiefs tightened things up, allowing just 77 yards and 109 yards respectively. It’s good to see both of those areas improve as the season has gone on.

The red zone defense has been a massive struggle for Kansas City so far this season. Up until last week, opponents were basically converting 100% of the time they were in the red zone. Against the Eagles, the team forced three field goals on six red-zone trips. Yes, Philadelphia did hurt themselves at times with some penalties, but overall it was a much better job by the Chiefs.

If Kansas City can continue to chip away at some of these defensive issues, they should improve their standing in the league.

Josh Gordon's debut

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Josh Gordon is expected to be active for the first time since joining the Chiefs almost two weeks ago. It’s hard to expect much from the Chiefs’ newest receiver in his debut, but we should get at least an idea of how Andy Reid plans to use him in his offense. Will Gordon be a post-up receiver in the red zone? Will they use him similarly to how they used Sammy Watkins?

It’s probably unrealistic to think he could go off for a 100-yard game in his debut. Expect at the very least that the Chiefs have a package of plays specifically for Gordon on Sunday. Don’t be shocked if they try a deep shot with him early on in order to get the Bills defense to pay attention to him and respect his presence for the remainder of the game.

