Chiefs vs. Bills live tweets and scoring updates

Are you ready for some more Monday football, Chiefs Kingdom?

Kickoff is coming up at 4:00 CT as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. You can find all the important details about how to watch the game and more here.

Looking for live scoring updates? We’ll update those in the chart below. Be sure to bookmark the page or click this link for the latest updates.

Chiefs vs. Bills score

Quarter Chiefs Bills First – – Second – – Third – – Fourth – – Final – –

53-man roster guide

Follow along as the Chiefs Wire staff and other media members tweet during the game. Get the absolute latest updates on our Twitter list down below.

A Twitter List by TheChiefsWire

Chiefs’ 2020 schedule