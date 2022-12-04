Chiefs vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals face what will feel like another playoff game in Week 13 with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting Paycor Stadium.

This one is a rematch of the regular season classic between the two teams last year, plus a similar showdown in last year’s AFC title game.

The Bengals, facing a nine-win team with an explosive offense, look to have star wideout Ja’Marr Chase back for the game. As of this writing, the team hasn’t said anything official about running back Joe Mixon besides that he remains in concussion protocol, though.

Either way, the Bengals once again have a chance to disrupt the AFC playoff picture. Here’s a look at viewing info.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 4 (4:25 p.m. ET)

TV info: CBS

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paycor Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 47 degrees

Referee: John Hussey

Opponent Wire site: Chiefs Wire

Odds: Chiefs -2

Bengals issue final injury report before Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire