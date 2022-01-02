Chiefs vs. Bengals game recap: Everything we know from Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 10-6 on Sunday with the thriller of a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 34-31 fashion, winning the AFC North crown in the process.

Those Bengals proved they belonged in the ranks of contenders by dueling with the AFC’s top seed throughout. It was, naturally, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase linking up for a very special day to make it a shootout.

Here’s a look everything we know coming out of the game.

Final score: 34-31

Keys to the game

Third downs: Cincinnati’s defense hardly got off the field when it mattered in the first half, with the Chefs going 6-of-11 in this area. That kept Burrow and Co. on the sideline, never mind gassed the unit against the league’s best passer and offense. But this goes both ways — improving upon it in the second half is why they won…Chase: The Chiefs just couldn’t stop him. They tried double teams, traps, even a broken coverage (joking, sort of). He popped off for 11 catches for 266 yards and three scores…Pressure: Part of the problem defensively was the fronts for the Bengals just couldn’t get pressure going without a blitz. But blitzing Mahomes usually results in disaster.

It was over when...

…Evan McPherson sailed a field goal through the uprights as time expired, crowning the Bengals divisional champions.

Bengals' Top Performers

QB Joe Burrow: 30/39, 446 yards, 4 TD

RB Joe Mixon: 12 rushes, 46 yards, 1 TD

WR Tyler Boyd: 4 catches, 36 yards, 1 TD

WR Ja’Marr Chase: 11 catches, 266 yards, 3 TD

CB Chidobe Awuzie: 10 total tackles

Injuries

Left guard Quinton Spain needed a cart to leave the field after Burrow rolled up on his leg while being tackled. Larry Ogunjobi suffered an injury right as the first half expired.

Important game notes

— In a likely shootout…both offenses went three-and-out to start the game. Chiefs scored on their second drive, with a questionable DPI on Jessie Bates moving them down the field before Eli Apple got beat in coverage. Apple was something to watch with Trae Waynes once again unavailable.

— Defensive miscues really hurt the Bengals defense in the opening quarter. Apple and Jessie Bates appeared to be trying to figure out what happened on the first touchdown. The second, a pass to Travis Kelce, featured more of the game.

— Ja’Marr Chase made one of the best TD plays of the entire season.

— Chase scored again on the team’s next drive, an 18-yard catch. Oh, and again on the team’s first drive of the third quarter. By the end of that drive? Six catches, 180 yards and three touchdowns.

— All the Chase highlights.

— Two major points of regret in the first half? Opting for a punt on fourth-and-short and Apple dropping an interception. That was the difference when the Chiefs can score every time they have the ball.

— Bengals finally got a rare third-down stop in the middle of the third quarter, only to take a sack that knocked them out of field goal range. This while down only 28-24.

— From rarity to commonplace? A second third-down stop with the game at 28-24 let the Bengals get the ball and dart down the field, resulting in a Tyler Boyd touchdown to make it 31-28. Chiefs pressure just wasn’t hitting home and Burrow spread it out to all of his weapons nearly perfectly.

— From weakness to strength? A third Kansas City third-down try in a row got stuffed. Chiefs, understandably, settled for the field goal to tie things up.

— Chiefs again had no answer for Chase as he went over the 260-yard mark on the offense’s final drive.

What's next?

The Bengals finish the season in Cleveland with a date against the Browns. Thanks to Sundays’ win with the Chiefs in town, that contest could decide whether the Bengals clutch the AFC’s top playoff seed.

