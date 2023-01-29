Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game: How to watch, listen and stream online

Charles Goldman
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

It’s the second consecutive season these two teams have met in this game at this venue. Last year, the Bengals managed to upset Kansas City and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to Los Angeles Rams. Who will get to represent the AFC conference in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona?

Below are important game details about this postseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

List

Timeline for Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KCTV-5 (CBS Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter) and Gene Steratore (rules analyst).

Referee:

Ron Torbert

Opponent wire site:

Bengals Wire

2022 Schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sunday, Sept. 11

@ Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

2

Thursday, Sept. 15

vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 25

@ Indianapolis Colts

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 2

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

7:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Monday, Oct. 10

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

6

Sunday, Oct. 16

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 23

@ San Francisco 49ers

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 30

BYE

BYE

BYE

9

Sunday, Nov. 6

vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 13

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

11

Sunday, Nov. 20

@ Los Angeles Chargers

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 27

vs. Los Angeles Rams

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 4

@ Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Denver Broncos (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 18

@ Houston Texans

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

16

Saturday, Dec. 24

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Noon CT on FOX

Tickets

17

Sunday, Jan. 1

vs. Denver Broncos

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday, Jan. 7

@ Las Vegas Raiders

3:30 p.m. CT on ABC/ESPN

Tickets

AFC divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 21

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

3:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 29

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 8:29 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Kansas City (-1.5)

  • Moneyline: Kansas City (-122), Cincinnati (+102)

  • Total: 48 points

List

Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

