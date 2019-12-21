Chiefs vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football: How to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time

Sunday Night Football: Who Plays Tonight?

Week 16 on Sunday Night Football: It’s the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) vs. Chicago Bears (7-7) in the penultimate SNF matchup for the 2019 season.

NFL Week 16 SNF Game Preview

The NFL confirmed earlier in the week that the Chiefs-Bears matchup would remain in the Sunday Night Football slot. Chicago has been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the Packers, while Kansas City has claimed the AFC West title. Despite the matchup not having serious playoff implications, the Chiefs are riding a four-game winning streak while the Bears remain a “top draw.”

Kansas City enters Week 16 coming off a dominant 23-3 win over Denver in the snow that saw Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for two touchdown passes. The Chiefs added a defensive boost to the team by claiming Terrell Suggs off the waiver wire on Monday, with Andy Reid telling Suggs he’d be a good fit in Kansas City. Despite a lingering hand injury, Mahomes fully participated in practice Wednesday. The QB is excited the team is playing on SNF, saying prime time gives the game a playoff feel. Damien Williams returned for a limited practice Wednesday, while Mecole Hardman landed on the injury report and was limited on Thursday.

Chicago is recovering from a 21-13 loss to Green Bay in which Cordarrelle Patterson felt he was slighted by the referees and Mitchell Trubisky thought the team could’ve done more. Matt Nagy said that despite not being in playoff contention, the reigning NFC North champions don’t intend to change anything.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

When: Sunday, December 22

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch online or on the NBC Sports app

Fantasy Football Advice

According to Patrick Daugherty at Rotoworld, Patrick Mahomes is a trustworthy QB1 in Week 16, while Mitchell Trubisky is a QB2. Tyreek Hill and Allen Robinson are both top WR plays this week, while Anthony Miller can be treated as a WR2.

