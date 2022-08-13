Chiefs vs. Bears highlights Preseason Week 1
Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears highlights during Preseason Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Ty'Son Williams scored the first Colts TD of the preseason.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hopes to clean up pressures in the pocket on Justin Fields.
Who doesn't love French Fries? Everyone will on the Colts' offensive line if a pair of players stick
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care
Quarterback Trey Lance did what 49ers fans came to see at Levi's Stadium.
Without reading too much into one preseason start, Mayfield took a step forward Saturday after an embattled offseason.
WATCHH: Lance. Gray. 76-yard tuddy.
All the top takeaways from the Packers' preseason-opening loss to the 49ers on Friday night.
The Bears opened the Matt Eberflus era with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's what we learned from the 19-14 victory at Soldier Field.
The best and worst players from the Packers' preseason opener vs. the 49ers, via Pro Football Focus grades.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 1 preseason game against the #Bears.
Sometimes it's about who's better. But sometimes there are other factors at play when it comes to the initial 53-man roster. @KDDrummondNFL looks at a few names that would raise an eyebrow if let go.
Jimmy Garoppolo going MIA this past offseason reportedly isn't a new thing.
Watch: Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson wreaks havoc on his 1st NFL drive
Brock Purdy shares insight on his "crazy" night and the injury that won't be on the 49ers' team report.
News, notes and analysis from Washington's 23-21 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers.
As the 49ers look to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, a new team might be on the list of possible destinations after Friday's slate of preseason games.
Deshaun Watson got his first snaps for the Browns in their preseason opener.