Chiefs vs. 49ers preseason Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for the first game of the 2021 NFL preseason.

The final outcome of this game doesn’t hold any meaning for the regular season, but it’ll be an important game for every player that is trying to make the Chiefs’ roster. Players on the roster bubble will get the most action during this game, with the starters set to only play one quarter for Kansas City.

Below are important game details about this preseason matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Saturday, Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m. CT.

Where: Levi’s Stadium – San Francisco, California

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Local Broadcast:

TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City) or KPIX-TV (CBS San Franciso)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, and Kay Adams

Referee:

Carl Cheffers

Opponent wire site:

Niners Wire

Chiefs’ 2021 preseason schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time Channel 1 Saturday, Aug.14 at San Francisco 49ers 7:30 p.m. CT KSHB-TV 2 Friday, Aug. 20 at Arizona Cardinals 7:00 p.m. CT ESPN 3 Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Minnesota Vikings 7:00 p.m. CT NFL Network

List