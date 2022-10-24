Chiefs vs. 49ers highlights Week 7
Watch all of the highlights from the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson is likely out for a long time after he was carted off the field today. Jackson dislocated his kneecap and will have an MRI tomorrow to determine the extent of the damage, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after the game that Jackson had [more]
The Seahawks ruled Metcalf out shortly after he left the field on a cart.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
An abysmal showing in their biggest test of the year. Thoughts on another dreary 49ers loss:
Thoughts on what became a bittersweet day in Denver for the Jets
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers