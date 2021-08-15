Chiefs vs. 49ers highlights Preseason Week 1

Associated Press

With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren't rushing to make him their starter. Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers' 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.