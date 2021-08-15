Chiefs vs. 49ers highlights Preseason Week 1
Check out highlights from the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Preseason Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Justin Lawler was the best player on the field Saturday night, likely locking up a roster spot.
Giants Head Coach Joe Judge elected to hold out many of his regulars in the pre-season opener vs the Jets, primarily to evaluate the rest of his roster. One player who caught his eye was linebacker Carter Coughlin, who had five tackles, a sack and forced a turnover.
All the important takeaways from the Packers' preseason opener against the Texans.
Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.
With one deep strike, Trey Lance showed why the San Francisco 49ers invested so heavily to draft him this offseason. With a few shakier moments in his preseason debut, Lance showed why the Niners aren't rushing to make him their starter. Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans, and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut during the 49ers' 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night.
Trey Lance gained valuable experience in his first preseason game Saturday night.
Observations from the Rams preseason opener vs. Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Raiders give fans plenty to cheer with 20-7 preseason opening win over Seahawks
Quick rundown of what we learned from the #49ers' preseason loss to the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes threw just two passes. But a handful of Chiefs players, some whom you might not yet know, made a statement.
Here are a few takeaways from tonight's contest in Las Vegas.
Saben Lee had his best game of summer league with 22 points and five assists, and Luka Garza also had his best game with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore suffers “significant” arm injury, and Randy Gregory may be out, too.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced after Friday's preseason game that the team had parted ways with head athletic trainer Dave Granito.
The Miami Dolphins’ starting offense didn’t get in the end zone in their preseason-opener Saturday despite having the football inside the Chicago Bears 10 yard line on one occasion and inside the 20 on another.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced corresponding roster move for ex-Cleveland Browns linebacker on Saturday.
In his NFL debut, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance announced his presence with authority. What will Kyle Shanahan make of it?
3 immediate reactions to Dolphins' offense in 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears
Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will get his first NFL test at the helm of the 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.