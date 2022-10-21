Chiefs vs. 49ers broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) will face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on (free 7-day trial).

Will you be able to watch that game on TV? If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local FOX channels, according to 506sports.com:

Via 506 Sports

This week in the broadcast booth, Chiefs Kingdom gets the top crew of FOX broadcasters on the call with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Erin Andrews. This is the first they’ve got this crew, which means they consider this the “marquee game” of the week for FOX.

They don’t have much competition in this time slot on FOX, but the competition they do have all comes on the west coast. The Seattle Seahawks playing the Los Angeles Chargers means that most of the pacific northwest from Eugene, Oregon and up won’t get the Chiefs-49ers game. The Los Angeles area is also set to get the Chargers-Seahawks game.

It’s not a big surprise that this Super Bowl LIV rematch will get the majority of the broadcast map over its competition. You’ve got a top offense in the NFL going against a top defense with star power on both sides of the matchup. It’s also an intriguing coaching matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid, which should draw plenty of eyes to the game.

