Chiefs veteran DE Frank Clark agrees to reworked contract

The Kansas City Chiefs have found a way to keep their most veteran pass rusher.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have reworked the deal of DE Frank Clark. The $26.3 million cap charge for Clark this year was far too prohibitive for Kansas City, so they agree to a reworked two-year deal worth up to $36 million. Brett Veach mentioned this as an option for the team and Clark during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. It would have cost the Chiefs around $13.6 million in dead cap to release Clark this year, so expect his cap hit to be somewhere around that number in 2022.

Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark has re-worked his contract to stay in KC. New deal is 2 yrs/ $29m base with upside to $36m. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

The team acquired Clark in trade from the Seattle Seahawks just ahead of the 2019 NFL draft. They promptly signed Clark to a five-year contract extension worth over $100 million, committing to him as the team’s top pass-rusher. The 28-year-old Clark started 40 regular-season games in the past three seasons, recording 88 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and 88 total pressures. During the playoffs, he was an entirely different beast, recording 73 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks. His 11 career sacks spanning Kansas City and Seattle is good for fifth all-time in NFL history.

A reworked deal is beneficial for both parties. Clark and his family get to remain in Kansas City for another season. He can work to boost his value and the Chiefs can make an investment at the position opposite him.

