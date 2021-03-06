Chiefs upgrade positions of need in 3-round mock draft

Talon Graff
·3 min read
The direction that Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs go in the 2021 NFL draft will be dependent on a few factors. We still need to see what will happen for the Chiefs in free agency. But we also don’t yet know what players will be available to them once they’re on the clock. Will there be a linebacker or defensive end that the team likes enough to take in the first round? Could they take a wide receiver on Day 1 for the first time since 2011?

One thing is for certain, they need to upgrade several positions if they’re to be Super Bowl contenders once again in 2021. Here are my latest three-round mock draft projections:

Round 1, Pick 31: OT Liam Eichenberg

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

Eric Fisher's availability for 2021 isn't 100% clear and he is considered a potential salary-cap casualty this offseason. Liam Eichenberg could be the next Notre Dame offensive lineman to become an NFL starter. Even if Fisher is retained, Eichenberg could be a long-term upgrade anyway. Fisher's contract expires in 2021 and while his contributions to the organization cannot be understated, the old cliche goes, the NFL is a business. Protecting Patrick Mahomes must remain a priority, but allowing Clyde Edwards-Helaire the best opportunity to develop is also key. Eichenberg is a well-rounded prospect who is fundamentally sound as both a pass protector and run blocker. He hasn't allowed a sack since the 2018 season and has 37 career starts at the left tackle position.

Round 2, Pick 63: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins could both depart in free agency this offseason and while those two weren't the contributors that many expected, they played a lot of snaps and will need replacing. USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown is a gifted receiver that isn't getting the attention he deserves. This wide receiver class is deep and the Trojans truncated 2020 season also contributes to the lack of recognition. In only six games, St. Brown caught seven touchdowns. He stands at 6-1 and plays at 195 pounds, and boasts a versatile route tree. St. Brown's brother, Equanimeous, plays for Green Bay, but Amon might be the better player of the two.

Round 3, Pick 94: LB Pete Werner

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

With the Chiefs adding a bodyguard and a weapon for Patrick Mahomes in with the first two rounds, Pete Werner in the third round could provide tons of value and upside for the pick. Werner is a part of a talented linebacker trio from Ohio State that includes Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard. He doesn't always get recognition among the other Buckeye prospects but make no mistake, he's every bit as good. He's dynamic in coverage and he's also 6-3 and 240 pounds, so don't discount his run-stuffing prowess.

