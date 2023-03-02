Chiefs updates from DB/ST prospect media availability at NFL Scouting Combine

Workouts for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine are getting underway this afternoon. The media scrum continued on Thursday morning with special teamers, cornerbacks and safeties speaking to members of the media.

Meetings and interviews with teams are continuing throughout the week, so we’re getting a few updates on the players that have met with the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re also hearing plenty about what makes this latest group of NFL draft prospects tick.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. is again out at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis speaking with prospects along with other members of the media. Be sure to follow along below for the latest updates as they come in:

Rutgers P Adam Korsak spoke with Chiefs

#Rutgers P Adam Korsak says he is excited for former teammate Isiah Pacheco’s success calling him a tremendous person and inspiration. Korsak confirmed he had a conversation with the #Chiefs #NFLCombine | @RFootball pic.twitter.com/7yd23leDvD — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 2, 2023

Cal S Daniel Scott met with the Chiefs

#California S Daniel Scott praised the performances of defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson during Super Bowl LVII Scott confirmed that he already met with the #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Ko9kvQkziK — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 2, 2023

Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Story continues

Boise State S JL Skinner on his mentality

.@BroncoSportsFB S JL Skinner leaves no doubt about his style of play. “You tackle or you get tackled… I want you to know that if you come around me you’re going to get hit. I want you to fear me for sure.” Enjoyed how detailed he was during his podium session. pic.twitter.com/Sxd4vNkrA8 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2023

Florida State S Jammie Robinson on a pro comparison

Jammie Robinson.

Says he likes playing in the nickel but also offering versatility. Said he's been compared to Antoine Winfield by a team pic.twitter.com/DLpeZSiN1W — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 2, 2023

Florida S Rashad Torrence on competition, team and the best WR he faced

Rashad Torrence.

Best attribute is his willingness to go above and beyond to help his team.

Says Jalin Hyatt was the best WR he faced.

He's competitive "I want to beat you to the stop sign" if we're walking together pic.twitter.com/ZXo5xrXIaj — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) March 2, 2023

A great quote from Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson on working downhill: “I love when I hear that blitz call come in — I just enjoy hitting people for fun.” pic.twitter.com/0OEWJMmeKg — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2023

Chiefs met with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

#Texas standout linebacker

DeMarvion Overshown @AGENT0__ @TexasLonghorns has had meetings with the #Cowboys #Chiefs #Vikings #Jets , others at #NFLCombine2023 per sources. Athletic All-Big 12 former safety had 96 tackles, four sacks 2022, expected to test very well — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2023

Illinois DB Quan Martin on what position he'll play in the NFL

Talked with #Illinois DB Quan Martin about what position he will play in the NFL after playing a lot of nickel on a talented defense. Says 16 teams have him at one position, another 16 at the other. Talked about the chemistry between he, Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon. pic.twitter.com/HRKPESe2Nw — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 2, 2023

Mottos from Illinois S Sydney Brown

Two great mottos from Illinois safety Sydney Brown on him playing as fast and as confidently as he does: “Risk take with no regret” and “I think therefore I miss” Takes a ton of pride in everything he brings to the table — and how he does it pic.twitter.com/b1FC0fx2Mf — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 2, 2023

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather on playing quarters coverage

Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa DB) talking about quarters coverage and how it’s prepared him for the NFL: pic.twitter.com/EJsRJFamUJ — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 2, 2023

Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush met with the Chiefs, congratulated former teammate Bryan Cook on Super Bowl win

#Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush congratulated former teammate Bryan Cook for his Super Bowl winning rookie season Bush confirmed that he had an informal meeting with the #Chiefs #NFLCombine | @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/soXiDeyV2U — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) March 2, 2023

WVU DT Dante Stills met with the Chiefs

West Virginia DT Dante Stills, son of former Chief Gary Stills, says KC has met with him prior to the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/zZCyYTOSWW — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) March 2, 2023

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine believes he's the best press-man corner in the SEC

Kentucky CB Carrington Valentine: I’m one of the best press man corners in the SEC. I’m physical and aggressive versus wide receivers at the line. pic.twitter.com/lSBwARinv4 — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) March 2, 2023

Kansas State's Julius Brents with a shoutout to Wildcats fans

“I might be a little biased but I feel like we have the best fans in the country.” – @KStateFB’s @Jbrents_18 talking to the media here at the #NFLCombine. (Question via @RCFOX4KC) pic.twitter.com/autSQ8NRiE — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire