Chiefs undrafted free-agent tracker: Two running backs sign with Kansas City

The Chiefs have made their seven picks at the 2024 NFL Draft, but there will be many more new players coming to Kansas City in the near future.

Following the completion of the draft in Detroit, the Chiefs began signing undrafted free agents and inviting players to the team’s rookie camp, which will start soon.

Follow along here as The Star tracks the moves the Chiefs have made following the completion of the draft.

The Star’s Sam McDowell reported the Chiefs have signed former TCU running back Emani Bailey.

Bailey rushed for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns for the Horned Frogs last fall. He is 5-9 and 207 pounds.

The NFL Network’s Pelissero reported the Chiefs are signing UCLA running back Carson Steele. He had 847 rushing yards for the Bruins a year ago. Steele is 6-1 and 225 pounds.

The Chiefs have also reached UDFA verbals agreements with Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs, Marshall OL Ethan Driskell and USC corner Christian Roland-Wallace, per source. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 27, 2024

Jacobs was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference pick a year ago. He ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He is 6-1 and 241 pounds.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Roland-Wallace had two interceptions for the Trojans a season ago.

Driskell is 6-9 and 329 pounds.

Old Dominion defensive end Jaylon White-McClain, the NFL Network’s Terry Meyers reported. He is 6-4 and 254 pounds. White-McClain had 15 tackles last season.

Includes reporting by The Star’s Sam McDowell