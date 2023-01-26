Chiefs undefeated when they win the time of possession battle this season

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 season has had its share of highs and lows, but the team has been incredibly consistent when it comes to winning games under one particular set of circumstances.

The time of possession battle seems to determine the outcome of Kansas City’s games more than nearly any other single factor in their season metrics. The Chiefs have yet to lose a game this season when they possess the ball more than their opponents, and this trend could come to play a role in their fortunes in the AFC Championship Game this weekend.

According to Inside Edge, the Chiefs are a perfect 7-0 this season when possessing the ball longer than their opponents.

The @Chiefs are undefeated (7-0) when possessing the ball longer than their opponent this season — tied for best in NFL; League Avg:.654 #ChiefsKingdom #AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/waHCTK6IU0 — Inside Edge NFL (@IE_NFL) January 25, 2023

Against a team that is as capable as the Cincinnati Bengals, any edge that they can find will serve to lift Kansas City to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Clearly, their margin for error against Cincinnati is razor-thin, especially given the Bengals’ prolific offense, and their penchant for besting the Chiefs.

How Sunday’s matchup will play out is anyone’s guess, but it appears that the time of possession battle will be a key indicator of Kansas City’s success. In Week 13 of this season, Cincinnati possessed the ball for 32 minutes and six seconds compared to K.C.’s 27 minutes and 54 seconds. In the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game last season, Kansas City only kept possession for 29 minutes and 42 seconds compared to the Bengals’ 35 minutes and 56 seconds.

Story continues

The Chiefs lost both of these matchups, and will likely lose again if they can’t put themselves in a position to keep their defense off the field against Joe Burrow and company. They need long extended drives from Patrick Mahomes and the offense in order to limit the opportunities their opponent has to put up points.

List

How Chiefs should game plan for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire