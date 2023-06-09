Chiefs UDFA RB Deneric Prince standing out at OTAs

As the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up organized team activities on Friday, one player has stood out above the rest.

Deneric Prince — an undrafted free agent running back out of Tulsa — has been turning heads at OTAs. He has already carved out a role on special teams, potentially entering training camp as the team’s top kick return specialist. He also posted a strong practice on Thursday in front of media members.

The practice session was highlighted by an impressive catch in 7-on-7 drills, he caught the pass from Patrick Mahomes over second-year cornerback Joshua Williams, twisting and turning in mid-air to come down with the ball in the endzone.

“For being a rookie, he’s doing a tremendous job,” Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert said. “He had a great catch today on a deep ball that Pat (Mahomes) threw him. It was unbelievable to see a rookie running back, especially a big running back like that, jump, twist and catch it back shoulder.”

The play happened right in front of the media, who all happened to be chatting with Chiefs GM Brett Veach at the time.

“Listen, I saw (General Manager Brett) Veach over there coaching you guys up (laughter),” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said. “Yeah, (Deneric Prince has) got really good hands and it looked like he caught one right when Veach was there, in the endzone, right in front of you guys. He’s done a nice job.”

Reid made sure to remind everyone that this portion of the offseason program is a passing camp. They’re not wearing pads and running 9-on-7 drills or participating in team run periods. It’s an aspect of Prince’s game that Reid seems anxious to see given how he’s performed to this point.

“Again, that’s part of the game. So, another part is the running game which we’re not doing (yet), except versus air, so we’ll have to see how all of that goes once we get there. But he’s a sharp kid, he’s got skill, looks like. He’s big and can run and has good feel for things right now.”

It’s not always easy adjusting to how the Chiefs do things coming from the college level. Reid had high praise for Prince — along with rookie WR Rashee Rice — for their ability to handle the volume, tempo and newness of everything during the course of OTAs.

“Listen, I think they both have done a nice job,” Reid said. “Again, I think the volume and the tempo and all those things, the newness of the plays, they’re in a huddle – you know what I’m saying? Then the speed that we go at and then the speed obviously that the defense presents, they’re in their different coverages. So, they’re working through all that and that’s a positive.”

There’s still a lot of offseason left, but it’s hard not to come away just a little encouraged by Prince’s performance so far.

