Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill also named NFL’s third-best outside receiver

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is catching more praise for his ability as a receiver, but this time it comes outside the numbers.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently ranked Hill as the top slot receiver in the NFL. Now his counterpart Mark Schofield is taking a crack at ranking the best outside receivers in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season. You’d think that they’d leave Hill off of that list, but he’s also considered among the best outside receivers in the league.

Here’s what Schofield had to say about Hill’s ranking as the third-best outside receiver in the league:

“We know that “speed kills” in the NFL, and that mantra has propelled Tyreek Hill to the top of most rankings of wide receivers. Hill’s ability to stress defenses to all levels with elite speed is chief among the reasons he is the kind of weapon that keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night. 2020 was a huge year for him, as he posted career high marks in receptions (111), yards (1,631) and touchdowns (15). As you’ll see in these next few videos, is his somebody that you have to account for as an opposing defense. . .”

Only DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams ranked ahead of Hill, but neither player stresses defenses with their speed in the way that Hill does. Hill is also the highest-ranked player to appear on both lists of the best slot and outside receivers in the NFL, with Chris Godwin and Adam Thielen also making both lists. Perhaps it’s time to call it like it is and simply rank Hill as the best and most indefensible receiver in the league no matter where he’s lined up.

Be sure to check out the full ranking over on Touchdown Wire for some film of Hill doing damage aligned on the outside.

