KC Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill grabs cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate TD against Steelers
As one would expect, the Chiefs cheerleaders celebrated after wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes Sunday night against the Steelers.
After a fun moment with fans near the end zone, Hill spotted the cheerleaders at Arrowhead Stadium, and made an impromptu celebration.
Hill grabbed pom-poms from one of the cheerleaders and did a little dance.
This was a funny moment from Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game.
Patrick Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill for his FIFTH TD PASS of the night pic.twitter.com/ypyTl2sJZy
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 17, 2022
Tyreek Hill celebrating with the pom poms! pic.twitter.com/gaunHn0QqI
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2022