KC Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill grabs cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate TD against Steelers

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
As one would expect, the Chiefs cheerleaders celebrated after wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes Sunday night against the Steelers.

After a fun moment with fans near the end zone, Hill spotted the cheerleaders at Arrowhead Stadium, and made an impromptu celebration.

Hill grabbed pom-poms from one of the cheerleaders and did a little dance.

This was a funny moment from Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game.

